Yes, There is Human Trafficking in Stark County

Ann Marie O’Brien and Daniel Reed with the Summit County Collaborative, Human Trafficking are in the studio with Gary Rivers at 11 O’clock this morning with statistics that may surprise alot of listeners —- regarding human trafficking in Stark and Summit County. We’ll also learn what is being done to combat this problem.

Did you know?

Human trafficking is 2nd largest crime occurring in the United States?

Ohio ranks 4th in the highest call volume to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center

Website: http://endslaverysummitcounty.org/

PHONE NUMBERS TO KNOW

911 in case of any emergency

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888.373-7888

Text BeFree (233733)

Victim Assistance Program in our Area: 330-376-0040