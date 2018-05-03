Yes You Can Keep Politics Out of Your Marriage

Jonathan Robinson, Author of “More Love, Less Conflict” is a roadmap for couples to keep their marriage focused on the relationship. As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning, he will talk about the pitfalls of discussing politics at home. Yes, he believes that in today’s political climate couples must keep Politics out of Marriage.

It’s all too easy to get upset if your spouse is your political opposite. A whopping 30% percent of married households contain a mismatched partisan pair, according to data site FiveThirtyEight. Furthermore, Vox has reported that the percentage of people who claim they would be upset marrying out of their party has risen from single digits in the 1960s to 49 per cent of Republicans and 33 per cent of Democrats in 2010-and that was 8 years ago!

And then there’s this from The Week: “Americans are more glum now than they were during the Great Recession according to the Gallup-Sharecare well-being index. In a surprise to the researchers, 2017 turned out to be the worst year since 2008. People are not content in their jobs and their relationships, with many blaming politics and polarization for feelings of anxiety toward work colleagues and family.”