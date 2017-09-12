It’s “Yesterday Once More” For the Carpenters at KSU-Tusc

International vocalist Helen Welch is bringing the music of the Carpenters to the KSU Performing Arts Center. Helen took time out of her scheduled to visit the Gary Rivers Show to talk about her unique performance…how she got permission from Richard Carpenter….and give away a few tickets to the upcoming event.

Helen will bring her show to KSU on Saturday Sept 16th 2017

“Richard Carpenter gave me permission to produce this show called “Yesterday Once More” The songs. The stories. The Carpenters. We perform over 20 of the Carpenters’s greatest songs (they had 16 consecutive top 20 hits!) and I tell some fascinating stories about the brother/sister duo and the songs they performed without going on about all the negativity that surrounded Karen’s health.” said Helen.

Her website is www.helenwelch.com