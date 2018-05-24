YMCA Hosts Senior Health and Fitness Day on May 30

Jordan Warrick , Eric Snow YMCA Health & Wellness Director is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning.

The Y Encourages Older Adults "Engage at Every Age" This May

[Canton, OH] – May is Older Americans Month and the Eric Snow Family YMCA is emphasizing the importance of being active and involved, no matter where or when you are in life. Canton residents are encouraged to “Engage at Every Age,” developing behaviors that are crucial to healthy aging, including healthy eating, increasing physical activity and social interaction—especially those adults over 50.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that adults 50 and older have a 70 percent chance of developing at least one chronic disease. While these numbers seem daunting, the good news is that making small lifestyle changes that include increasing physical activity, eating healthier and staying active socially can help older adults live better.

“You are never too old (or too young) to participate in activities that can enrich your physical, mental and emotion well-being,” said Jordan Warrick, Health and Wellness Director at the Eric Snow Family YMCA. “If you need help, support or just a place to get started, community-based organizations like the Y provide the needed guidance to help older adults age well.”

The Y offers many ways for older adults to live healthier including Silver Sneakers Classes, Water Aerobics Classes, and Senior Socialization Programs.

The Eric Snow Family YMCA will be hosting Senior Health and Fitness Day on May 30th. The event is free and open to all older adults in the community. The event will be from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, and will include group exercises classes, a health fair with various local vendors, food and fun! Everyone in attendance will receive a ticket for a variety of door prizes. Please direct any questions to Jordan Warrick, Health and Wellness Director at the Eric Snow Family YMCA at 330-458-2403 or jwarrick@ymcastark.org.