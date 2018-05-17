You Can Eat Romaine!

This Monday, March 5, 2018, photo shows brussels sprouts Caesar salad with sardine croutons in Bethesda, Md. A fresh and healthy spin on a Caesar salad using Brussels sprouts instead of romaine, a little mayo instead of raw egg, sardines as croutons and no anchovy paste. (Melissa d'Arabian via AP)

Great news lettuce lovers – the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has given an all-clear with regard to the recent E. coli outbreak associated with the greens grown in Arizona.

According to the FDA, the last shipments of Yuma romaine were harvested April 16th, which means that any romaine lettuce from the region that found its way to stores or restaurants is likely now past its 21-day shelf life.

One note – it can take two or three weeks to develop symptoms of E. coli. So other illnesses may be reported, but they aren’t likely to be a “new” strain.

Source: CDC