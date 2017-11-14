You Want These Pants

Stove Top Stuffing Is Selling Expandable Waist Thanksgiving Pants

Sometimes a company launches a new product that complements their business SO well, you can’t believe it took them this long to figure it out.  This is one of those cases.

Stove Top stuffing just launched a brand new product called Thanksgiving Dinner Pants.  They’ve got a big expandable waistband and, basically, they look like maternity pants.  But they’re not for people who are pregnant, just gorging.

They’re selling them at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com for $20 with free shipping.  You should grab some quick before they sell out.

 

