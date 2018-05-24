Young Adults May Seek Careers in Oil & Gas Industry

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program Executive Director Rhonda Reda will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. She’s encouraging young adults to consider a career in the oil and gas industry.

GRANVILLE, OH – Today, the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program unveiled a series of 28 modern career videos highlighting more than 75 in-demand jobs within Ohio’s crude oil and natural gas industry. The videos, produced in partnership with the American Petroleum Institute, are a culmination of a three-year project intended to raise awareness of the wide variety of industry career opportunities available to Ohioans entering the workforce.

Links to the “Oil and Gas Careers in Ohio Video Series” are also available on OOGEEP’s YouTube page.

VIDEOS: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjKI0OAI44kiUhAeE-PmrSBNto0sXv0F

“We wanted something that would capture young people’s attention, and spur their interest in the multitude of good paying jobs offered by Ohio’s crude oil and natural gas industry,” said OOGEEP Executive Director Rhonda Reda. “Many Ohioans aren’t familiar with the state’s long tradition of oil and gas development, and in the last several years our industry has experienced a renaissance. We have already witnessed enormous and immediate gains in Ohio’s workforce.”

OOGEEP’s career video rollout corresponds with Ohio’s legislatively designated “In-Demand Jobs Week,” a week-long celebration of jobs, industries and skills in-demand in Ohio.

The videos and other oil and gas career information, including a list of over 90 local colleges, universities, career tech and vocational schools offering oil and natural gas specific degrees, certificates and training are available at oogeep.org.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) is a non-profit statewide education and public outreach program. Created in 1998, OOGEEP provides a variety of programs throughout the State of Ohio. These programs primarily focus on teacher workshops, scholarships, science fair, firefighter training, industry training, career and workforce development, research, landowner and guest speaker programs.