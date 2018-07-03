Young Adults Serving Stark County

Stephanie Sweany and Eric Smer wear many hats in Stark County. Stephanie is an assistant Director of the Stark County Hunger Task Force, but she is also the President of the North Canton Jaycees. Smer is the Director of Community and Workforce Development at the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce. He also helm’s the Chamber’s YStark initiative, and finds time to be a North Canton Jaycee member.

Both were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about their respective organizations, and how those organizations are having an impact in Stark County.