When You’re Sick and Can’t Shake Hands, How Do You Greet People?

When you’re sick, it’s bad to shake hands with people.  That SHOULD be obvious, but literally one out of every seven of you right now are going, “It is?  I had no idea!”

 A new survey asked people what they do to greet people when they’re sick and can’t shake hands.  And about one in seven said . . . I just shake hands with ’em anyway.  Thanks guys.

 

Here’s how the rest of us handle it . . .

 

1.  50% just wave hello.

 

2.  16% fist bump.

 

3.  15% do the European air kiss thing.

 

4.  And 8% high five.

 

The survey also found only 69% of people wash their hands after they sneeze or cough into them . . . and only 45% wash after visiting a doctor or handling money. 

 

(PR Newswire)

