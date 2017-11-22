Youth-Only Deer Hunting Season Results

ODNR’s Ken Fry spoke with Gary Rivers about Deer Hunting in Ohio — and in particular — Youth Deer Hunting

COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio’s young hunters braved less than ideal weather conditions over the weekend and checked 4,958 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season, Nov. 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). During last year’s youth gun season, 5,930 white-tailed deer were checked.

Youth hunters could pursue deer with a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season. The youth deer-gun season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed to offer a dedicated hunting experience for young hunters. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters of all ages to pursue deer. The deer-gun season is Monday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 3, and Dec. 16-17. Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 6, through Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Find complete details in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Youth Deer Hunting by the Numbers:

A list of white-tailed deer checked by youth hunters using a shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or straight-walled cartridge rifle during the 2017 youth deer-gun hunting season is shown below for counties in our area:

The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2017, and the 2016 numbers are in parentheses. The youth deer-gun numbers may include controlled hunts.

Carroll: 135 (127); Coshocton: 225 (222);

Portage: 20 (32); Stark: 56 (62);

Summit: 6 (6); Tuscarawas: 186 (178

Wayne: 54 (72);

Total: 4,958 (5,930).