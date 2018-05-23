Youth Fishing Area Opens To Young Anglers in the Portage Lakes Area

Matt Wolfe, Fisheries Biologist for the Ohio Division of Wildlife was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about the Youth Fishing Area that opens this weekend.

Anglers 15 years and younger encouraged to enjoy free, accessible fishing

AKRON, OH – The popular youth fishing area in Akron will be open to anglers 15 and under beginning Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 26, and continue every weekend through Labor Day, September 3, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The ODNR Division of Wildlife youth fishing area is located at 912 Portage Lakes Drive in Akron. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day. The youth ponds will not be open on Wednesday, July 4.

Please note the annual opening-day fishing derby will not be held this year. However, the youth fishing area will still be open as planned for visitors’ enjoyment.

All young anglers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while in the youth area, but adults are not required to have a fishing license. Adults are not allowed to fish in the youth area, but may assist their young anglers. Picnic tables and restroom facilities are available. Equipment, bait, and ODNR Division of Wildlife staff member assistance are provided at no charge thanks to the purchases of Ohio fishing licenses and federal contributions from the Sportfish Restoration Fund.

Species that can be caught include but are not limited to bluegill, catfish, bass, crappie, trout, and carp. Many fish meet or exceed Fish Ohio! length limits. Read more about where to fish, how to target certain species, and the popular Fish Ohio! program at wildohio. gov .

Each young angler may keep only one fish per day at the youth fishing ponds but catching and releasing fish for the duration of the visit is welcome.