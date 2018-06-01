Youth Football Team does the Unthinkable

A group of kids from Boise, Idaho just had the TWO biggest accomplishments of their lives in the span of two days.

They’re a football team and are all between 12 and 14 years old. And on Monday, they were in San Jose, California . . . where they won the national championship for American Youth Football.

But they did something even MORE impressive on Tuesday when they were driving home to Idaho.

A Jeep rolled over in front of their vans on Route 95 near Jordan Valley, Oregon. So the kids got out . . . pulled a guy out of the car who was trapped . . . and then worked together to LIFT UP the Jeep so they could rescue the woman who was stuck inside.

Their coach says he’s, quote, “more than proud” of the team because it was never a question whether they’d stop to help. Quote, “They got out of the car like they were supposed to do that . . . it’s a great bunch of kids.”

The video is a 10 minute video provided by the Idaho Statesman. At the end they lift up the car and save the woman.