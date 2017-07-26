Zoar Harvest Fest and Antique Show Is This Weekend

Tammi Mackey-Shrum, director of the historic site in Zoar was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. Tammi said the historic Zoar Village’s 44th Annual Harvest Festival and Antique Show will take place one week earlier than usual.

In recent years, lodging was difficult to find during the first weekend of August due to the large number of visitors attending enshrinement events at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Festival in Canton.

Festivities are set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30.

The Artisan Showcase will feature juried artisans who specialize in folk art, furniture and fine crafts. Additional attractions include herding dog and working animal demonstrations, museum building tours and demonstrations, craft sales, horse-drawn wagon rides, and an antique car show near the Zoar Levee (July 30), co-hosted by the Canton Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. A tent near the antique sale will feature homemade German food, beer and live music.

Admission is $9 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. The cost includes a wristband that provides access to all tents, events, demonstrations and museum buildings. Wristbands can be purchased at the Zoar Store & Visitors Center or at one of the outdoor admission booths.

Visitors who wish to enjoy the festival without entering the tents or historic buildings may do so free of charge. For more information, visit www.historiczoarvillage.comor call 330-874-3011.