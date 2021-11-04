1-2 Election in North Canton: Mayor Stays, Fire Department Passes Two Levies
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday’s Election results in North Canton brought two things: stability, and more money.
Even as Mayor Stephan Wilder is elected to his second two-year term, city voters also approved two new money issues for the fire department.
Each issue will bring in 1.5 mills in new tax money, one for fire and one for EMS.
According to the fire department, the EMS levy which totals 3.3 mills will cost a $100,000 homeowner $129 a year, while the 1.5 mill fire service levy will cost $65 annually.
The department is transitioning to a full-time department.
Right now, there are 14 full-time employees, 25 part-timers and part-paid volunteers.