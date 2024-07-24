$1.5 Grant by the Timken Foundation Helps Engineering & Tech Students

Engineering and information technology students at Stark State College will maintain access to the high-tech facilities they need to enhance their knowledge and skill sets thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the Timken Foundation of Canton.

Grant funds will support building infrastructure and classroom technology upgrades in the College’s W.R. Timken Center for Information Technology. They also will be used to purchase more than 400 new classroom computers for the center.

Opened in 2004 with support from the Timken Foundation, the 44,000 square-foot Timken Center is home to Stark State’s engineering technology and information technology programs. As demand for skilled technicians in both fields is projected to be strong through the next decade.

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support of the Timken Foundation throughout Stark State College’s history,” said President Para M. Jones, Ph.D. “Thanks to Timken’s support and commitment to excellent education for the people of our region, Stark State students enrolled in our high-demand degree and certificate programs benefit from state-of-the-art facilities, technology and resources.”