1 Dead, Pavement Damaged, River Catches Fire After Spectacular Akron Crash
A large fire follows the crash of a vehicle and tanker truck on Route 8 in Akron on August 25, 2020. (ODOT camera image)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead and just one lane of Northbound Route 8 in Akron is open north of Tallmadge Avenue because of a fiery crash at around 7:45 Tuesday morning involving a vehicle and a tanker truck carrying a flammable liquid.
The flames and smoke forced the evacuation of some nearby homes and businesses.
Some of the flames and liquid made it through a storm sewer to the Cuyahoga River, where the Beacon Journal says a fire there had to be extinguished.
ODOT is making repairs on the pavement damaged by the fire.