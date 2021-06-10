10 Years and Done: Charge Moving to Cleveland
Courtesy VisitCanton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is losing its pro sports team.
The Canton Charge is moving to Cleveland in the fall, after ten years as a G League team in the Hall of Fame City, even though games this last pandemic season were played in Florida.
The Cleveland Cavaliers organization which owns the team says it wants the developmental team closer to “home”.
They will be played at the Wolstein Center this coming season.
The ownership group thanked the city, Civic Center and Charge fans for ten years of “excitement”.