      Weather Alert

100 Candles Burning for NFL on Thursday

Jim Michaels
Sep 17, 2020 @ 5:45am
Centennial Plaza, downtown Canton. (Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Happy Birthday NFL!

The league is 100 years old on Thursday, and since this is where it all began and the Canton Bulldogs were part of it, it’s appropriate that the city makes an appearance during a Cleveland-Cincinnati game.

So Thursday night, the 11 pylons featuring the names of all 25,488 players who participated in at least one snap of the football in the NFL in the first 100 years of the league will be unveiled from Centennial Plaza downtown on the NFL Network and Channel 5.

It’s a recorded, virtual event.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon