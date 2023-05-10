ATF, Firearms Trade Organization Offer Reward in Canal Fulton Gun Store Break-In

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Columbus office of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward,

It’s a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a burglary case at a Canal Fulton gun store.

Nine firearms were stolen when the thieves drove a vehicle inside D and D Precision on South Locust Street back on April 25.

Four people are seen in surveillance video inside the business.

Here’s more from the ATF:

This burglary is being investigated by ATF’s Columbus Field Division jointly with the Canal Fulton Police Department.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Individuals may also email [email protected].

Or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

ATF works closely with the members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.