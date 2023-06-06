Stark, Much of Northern Ohio Under ‘Drought Watch’

FILE PHOTO – Patches of yellowing grass line the area at West Haven Park in Garden Grove, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Much of northern Ohio including Stark County is under a “drought watch’.

We’re at the lowest of five levels of drought reporting from the National Drought Mitigation Center.

And that won’t go away with the next update on Thursday, with no rain and those very warm temperatures at the end of last week.

Cleveland National Weather Service Meteorologist Zak Sefkovic says we’re in a pattern that prevents weather systems from impacting us.

That could change next week though.

For the month of May, the CAK weather station reported just 1.68 inches of rain, nearly two-and-a-half inches below normal.