Temps Slightly Below Normal For September

By Jim Michaels
October 5, 2023 8:55AM EDT
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While much of the country has been dealing with very warm temperatures for several months, we continue a trend slightly below normal.

The average temperature last month at the CAK weather station was 64.4 degrees, which is a degree below normal.

For meteorological Summer which ran June through August, temperatures were nearly three degrees below normal.

Last month saw just .33 inches of precipitation.

