AccuWeather’s Larson: Little Impacted Expected Here from El Nino

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – El Nino is back.

So how will the temperature of water out in the Pacific Ocean affect us?

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says “not a whole lot”.

Bob says an El Nino can mean below-normal precipitation, though that’s not always the case.

He predicts an El Nino that’s somewhere between strong and weak, meaning above-average temperatures, but with some cold snaps.

He says the greatest impact is on southern California, with a lot of rain.

There can also be impacts over Texas and maybe even along the East coast.