House Fire Sends Smoke Over I-77 Near Mercy, Family Displaced

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A house fire near the I-77/13th Street interchange Wednesday afternoon sent a lot of smoke over the freeway.

The Canton Township Fire Department was still at the scene Wednesday night on Viola Way in the neighborhood behind the Stables.

The cause may be exterior, says Chief Chris Smith.

There was a lot of heat and smoke damage.

The family got out OK and is getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

No firefighter injuries.

Canton city’s fire department assisted with a ladder truck.