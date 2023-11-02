Most Got Little, Some Got Lots: First Snow of Season is Deadly on Area Freeway

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first measurable snow of the Winter season, but there were more than a few flakes in some spots.

Just a half-inch at CAK, but eastern Stark County saw more.

One observer in Paris Township measured 2.6 inches.

And one location in Ashtabula County saw seven inches pile up.

And there was enough snow along I-80 just across the Ohio/P-A line to cause a deadly chain-reaction crash.

One man was killed.

The eastbound roadway was closed all day for cleanup, but it was open again Thursday morning.