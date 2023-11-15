NWS, OEMA Winter Weather Awareness Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Meteorological Winter starts in just over two weeks, though you may be thinking the predicted El Nino weather pattern means you can stow away the snow blower and the heavy winter coats.

Though our local temperatures are expected to be above normal and precipitation a bit below normal, Meteorologist Raelene Campbell with the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service says we’ll still see significant snow events and frigid temperatures at times.

The weather service, Ohio EMA and other agencies just want Ohioans to think ahead to winter driving and just getting about during cold temperatures and snowy and icy conditions.

This is Winter Weather Awareness Week.