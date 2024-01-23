Tristan Thompson Suspended
January 23, 2024 12:32PM EST
(official NBA release) 1-23-24
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS’ TRISTAN THOMPSON SUSPENDED 25 GAMES FOR VIOLATION OF NBA/NBPA ANTI-DRUG PROGRAM
NEW YORK, January 23, 2024 – The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.
Thompson’s suspension will begin with tomorrow’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.
