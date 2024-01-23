ORLANDO, FLORIDA – JANUARY 22: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on January 22, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

(official NBA release) 1-23-24

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS’ TRISTAN THOMPSON SUSPENDED 25 GAMES FOR VIOLATION OF NBA/NBPA ANTI-DRUG PROGRAM

NEW YORK, January 23, 2024 – The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

Thompson’s suspension will begin with tomorrow’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks.