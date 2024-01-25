Senate Veto Override II: Cancer Society ‘Condemns’ Vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another veto override by the Senate on Wednesday brought strong criticism from the American Cancer Society.

The legislature does not want cities imposing their own bans on flavored tobacco products; the governor had vetoed that over concerns for the health and safety of kids.

The bill indicates the state should create such laws so that they are uniform across Ohio.

The American Cancer Society condemned the legislature for their actions, saying it only benefits big tobacco.