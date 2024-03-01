News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Two Men Arraigned In Connection With Perry Speedway Robbery

By Jim Michaels
March 1, 2024 8:35AM EST
Khalil Brown and Alante Lucius (Stark County jail)

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two men made initial court appearances Friday morning, facing robbery charges.

Both are accused in a holdup at the Speedway convenience store at the corner of Lincoln Way E and Genoa Avenue in Perry Township early Wednesday morning.

Perry police in court documents say 23-year-old Khalil Brown of Orrville pointed a gun at the clerk and threatened his life.

He’s charged with aggravated robbery.

27-year-old Alante Lucius, who lists a Cleveland address, accompanied Brown.

He faces complicity charges.

No shots were fired in the incident.

Police were able to track down a suspect vehicle, leading them to the two men.

