11 States Now on Ohio’s Travel Advisory List

Jim Michaels
Oct 30, 2020 @ 6:50am
(April Wilson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’re planning travel to Wisconsin, Alabama or nine other states on the list, there’s a travel advisory to-and-from those states and Ohio.

The states have test-positivity rates over 15-percent.

For South Dakota, it’s a whopping 43-percent.

They recommend quarantining 14 days when returning from these states.

Here’s the list:

  • South Dakota
  • Idaho
  • Wisconsin
  • Iowa
  • Alabama
  • Nebraska
  • Kansas
  • Nevada
  • Utah
  • Mississippi
  • Wyoming
