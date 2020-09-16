11-Year-Old Back Home After Arraignment in Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 11-year-old Canton boy is being supervised by his father at home after he was arraigned on reckless homicide charges on Tuesday.
The youngster is accused in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy identified as King Pleasant on Monday night.
Channel 5 says the incident happened in a grassy area between two homes in the 500 block of 19th Street NW in Canton.
The shooting appears to have been accidental, but city police are not providing any details.
The 11-year-old entered a plea of “not true” in juvenile court yesterday.
He is not to be publicly identified.