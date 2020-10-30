      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

11-Year-Old Charged in 6-Year-Old’s Killing Sent to Detention

Jim Michaels
Oct 30, 2020 @ 5:40am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County Family Court judge has moved an 11-year-old suspected killer back into detention following a court hearing on Thursday.

The juvenile accused of killing his 6-year-old next-door neighbor King Pleasant had been freed to live with his father, a doorway away from the crime scene on 19th Street NW last month.

The victim’s family made an emotional plea.

They have also been protesting downtown nightly.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
A Plan to "Arrest" Governor Dewine
Virus Outbreak at Canton Nursing Home
UPDATE: Canton Police Say Weekend Shooting Death May be Domestic-Related
More Pandemic Help Coming: State Approves $400 Million in Assistance