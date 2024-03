CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 34-year-old Nimishillen Township woman is being arraigned Friday on involuntary manslaughter charges.

She’s accused of supplying the drugs that led to the death of a Canton woman one year ago.

Courtney Shook was indicted on that and three other felony charges last month.

The indictment indicates the 35-year-old woman died last March 27.