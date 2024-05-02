State Program Encourages Ohio Home Ownership for College Grads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It’s an enticement to stay in the Buckeye State after college graduation.

The Grants for Grads program through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency will pay a 2.5- to 5-percent down payment for that first-time home here in the state, if an associates, bachelors, masters, doctorate or other post-graduate degree was obtained in the last four years.

You must live in the home for five years to receive the grant.