Victim’s Name Released in Youngstown Explosion, NTSB Leading Investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Youngstown leaders provided an update on the building explosion from Tuesday afternoon, releasing the name of the man killed.

It’s 27-year-old Akil Drake, a Youngstown State grad and Chase Bank employee.

The bank took most of the hit from the explosion, but the historic Realty Tower building’s structural integrity is in question.

So 23 luxury apartment dwellers upstairs are unable to return to their homes.

A hotel next door is also closed in the event of a collapse.

The NTSB’s pipeline and hazardous materials investigators are now leading the probe.

They arrived in Youngstown on Wednesday.

A young woman who worked at the bank remains hospitalized with serious leg injuries.