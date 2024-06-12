First CPD ‘We Believe’ Event is Tuesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Police Department’s “We Believe in Canton” events begin Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers stop at various parks and other locations around the city, set up the grill and cook, provide fun for the kids and possible resources for adults.

This, while communicating one-on-one with residents of neighborhoods.

The first We Believe event is June 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Centennial Plaza downtown.

The We Believe events will also include some unannounced pop-up cookouts at parks and playgrounds across the city.