HEAT WAVE: Storms Interrupt Extreme Warmup

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It ended up being more about severe thunderstorms than the extreme heat on Monday.

Strong thunderstorm winds brought down trees across mainly Stark, Summit and Portage Counties.

A wind gust of 60 miles an hour was recorded in Lawrence Township.

A large tree was reported down on Lincoln Way in Massillon.

Lots of power was out from Massillon into Tuscarawas Township.

At one point there were over 20,000 power outages in the three counties.

Portage still had 500 Ohio Edison outages at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Same for 200 AEP outages in Millersburg.

One-inch diameter hail was reported near Carrollton.

Still, the CAK airport high was 91, recorded just after 12Noon.