Ohio EMA: Fans at High Temps Ineffective at Preventing Heat Stroke

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No air conditioning, but you have some fans running full blast?

That’s not how to stay safe during this hot weather, according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Public Affairs Chief Sandy Mackey says when the temperature is over 95, fans create a false illusion of comfort, leading to more heat strokes.

Mackey says you really need air conditioning or a body of water.

She also reminds us that keeping pets in the car even with the windows cracked is a no-no, especially this time of year.

The same goes for Grandma or the kids.