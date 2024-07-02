Outdoor Symphony Performances and Summer! Nothing Better

Share the joy of music with the Akron Symphonic Winds and the City of Parma Heights on Sunday, July 28. This concert is free and no tickets are required.

Share the joy of music with the Akron Symphonic Winds and the village of Bath on

2pm, Made in Ohio Festival at Hale Farm and Village, Bath, OH. This event has a $12 entrance fee. Tickets are available on the day of the event. “Akron Symphonic Winds, Bringing Communities Together Through Music”