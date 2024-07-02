Outdoor Symphony Performances and Summer! Nothing Better
July 2, 2024 5:49AM EDT
A beautiful summer filled with music — the Akron Symphonic Winds scheduled appearances are here:
Share the joy of music with the Akron Symphonic Winds and the City of Green on Friday, July 12th, 7pm at the Green Ampitheatre in Central Park, 1795 Steese Rd., Green, OH. This concert is free and no tickets are required. “Akron Symphonic Winds, Bringing Communities Together Through Music”
Share the joy of music with the Akron Symphonic Winds and the City of Akron on Saturday, July Saturday, July 27, 4pm Akron Art Expo, Hardesty Park, Akron. This concert is free and no tickets are required. “Akron Symphonic Winds, Bringing Communities Together Through Music”
Share the joy of music with the Akron Symphonic Winds and the City of Parma Heights on Sunday, July 28. This concert is free and no tickets are required.
“Akron Symphonic Winds, Bringing Communities Together Through Music”
Share the joy of music with the Akron Symphonic Winds and the village of Bath on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2pm, Made in Ohio Festival at Hale Farm and Village, Bath, OH. This event has a $12 entrance fee. Tickets are available on the day of the event. “Akron Symphonic Winds, Bringing Communities Together Through Music”
Share the joy of music with the Akron Symphonic Winds and the city of Kent on Saturday, Sept. 7. This concert is free and no tickets are required.
“Akron Symphonic Winds, Bringing Communities Together Through Music”