Summit ‘Arrive Alive’ Provides Impaired Driving Alternative

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County residents needing a safe ride home during the Fourth of July holiday period may be able to find one for free.

The Summit Prosecutors and Sheriffs Offices are sponsoring the Arrive Alive program running now through 9 a.m. Sunday.

Those who think they may had too much to drink are encouraged to grab a ride through the Lyft app using promo code SUMMITJULY4.

It’s a maximum $20 value.