News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Summit ‘Arrive Alive’ Provides Impaired Driving Alternative

By Jim Michaels
July 5, 2024 9:58AM EDT
Share
Summit ‘Arrive Alive’ Provides Impaired Driving Alternative
Courtesy Summit Prosecutors and Sheriffs Offices

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County residents needing a safe ride home during the Fourth of July holiday period may be able to find one for free.

The Summit Prosecutors and Sheriffs Offices are sponsoring the Arrive Alive program running now through 9 a.m. Sunday.

Those who think they may had too much to drink are encouraged to grab a ride through the Lyft app using promo code SUMMITJULY4.

It’s a maximum $20 value.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Plain Man Accused of Child Rapes Over 13-Year Period
3

UPDATE: Missing Woman's Body Found, Boyfriend Jailed
4

SCSO Leading Death Investigation of Raychel Sheridan
5

UPDATE: 'Dad' Charged With Reckless Homicide Expected in Court