A Solar Farm in Washington Township? A Divided Community

A group of both for and against residents of Stark County filled the Marlington High school auditorium to talk about a proposed solar farm in Washinton Township last night. The three hour meeting saw half of those who spoke against the plan and half speaking to support it. Most of the against crowd were nearby residents and farmers trying to protect their land. Those in favor said it would have a good economic impact. One resident said Marlington hasn’t passed a school levy for many years and could really use the extra revenue the project would generate. About 40 people had a chance to speak. It was Presided over by Administrative Law Judges Nanette Asta and Matthew Sandor, who work for PUCO.