11th Street SE Project Gets More Funding

CANTON, Ohio (News 1480 WHBC) – Once it’s done in a few years, city leaders see 11th Street SE as the ideal corridor into downtown Canton from Route 30.

Not so right now.

So the 11th Street SE Improvement Project is getting more funding to help pay for utility work, a roundabout at 11th and Market, and a straightening out of the street with streetscaping up to Cherry Avenue.

There’s a $2 million-plus loan from their Water Pollution Control Fund to help pay for new sewer lines

And the city now has $7 million in grant funding for the $15 million project.

So council unanimously agreed to put $800,000 back into the general engineering department fund.