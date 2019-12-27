12 Killed on Ohio Highways Over Christmas Holiday Period
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even though it was a shorter time period for reporting purposes, there were more traffic fatalities in Ohio during Christmas 2019 than last year.
12 people were killed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Compare that to 11 killed over a five-day period in 2018.
One person was killed in Stark and another in Wayne County on Christmas Eve.
There was a quadruple fatal accident in Dayton