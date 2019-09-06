      Weather Alert

12-year old boy severely injured on a Trampoline

Backyard trampolines can be sources of endless amusement, popularity boosters among neighborhood kids … and some awful accidents. A 12-year-old British boy is lucky to be alive after a trampoline spring broke free, sailed through the air and lodged itself in his back.
The incident happened over the weekend when Jamie Quinlan was jumping on a friend’s trampoline. The spring had come off the trampoline and witnesss say acted like a bullet. Doctors say the spring was embedded two inches deep in his back.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there are roughly 94,000 emergency room-treated trampoline injuries every year.

