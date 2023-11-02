12th NW/13th NW/I-77 Bubbling Under Top Ten Most Dangerous Intersections

12th asnd 13th Streets NW in Canton at I-77 and Mercy Drive. Left to right, 13th Street becomes 12th just before going down Serpentine Hill. (Courtesy SCATS)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Can anything be done to alleviate the congestion and accident level at 12th Street, 13th Street NW, Interstate 77 and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital?

Yes, and it may not necessarily cost a bundle.

The Canton Engineering Department says a study of that hazardous intersection will begin soon, with 53 crashes there over a recent three-year period.

Canton Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas says the issues are fairly obvious, with drivers jockeying for position to get to the Mercy parking lot and to 77

And Loukas says new signage and lane adjustments could make the difference.

12th/13th/I-77 is the 11th most dangerous intersection in the county in the latest Stark County Crash Report.