      Weather Alert

13 Dead In Philadelphia House Fire

News Desk
Jan 5, 2022 @ 11:02am

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Officials say a large house fire in Philadelphia has killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals.

Officials said at a news conference house after the early morning fire Wednesday that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
SCSO: Canton Man Arrested in Connection With Bethlehem Shooting
CPD: Seconds After New Year Begins, Canton Police Officer Forced to Shoot Man Firing Gun
Canton Settles Two Labor Contracts, Approves Temporary 2022 Budget
THURSDAY UPDATE: More Big Numbers, Record High for Stark Daily Cases
Connect With Us Listen To Us On