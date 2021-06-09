      Weather Alert

13th Street NW Paving Done, Sidewalk to be Widened for Bicycles

Jim Michaels
Jun 9, 2021 @ 5:52am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has just about wrapped up a project on 13th Street NW between Harrison and Broad Avenues.

But, still to come is a wider sidewalk to accommodate bicyclists riding up from the West Branch trail in the city’s park system.

The travel lanes are done on 13th Street though.

That marks the end of the years-long Mahoning Road/12th Street project in the city.

Take note though: there could still be lane closures for fiber optic cable installation.

