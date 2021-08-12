      Weather Alert

14th Annual ‘Wishes Can Happen’ Wish-A-Thon Underway

Jim Michaels
Aug 12, 2021 @ 6:49am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The 14th annual Wishes Can Happen “Wish-A-Thon” is underway on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1.

Wishes Can Happen grants the wishes of local children – ages 3 through 21 – with life threatening medical conditions.

Each wish has a life changing impact for everyone involved.

Over the last thirteen years — because of your generosity — we’ve raised more then one million dollars in donations.

Our goal this year is 40 wishes.

The “Wish A Thon” is happening underneath a tent at the Springbrook Plaza on Whipple Avenue NW between Belden Village and 38th Streets.

If you can’t come to the Springbrook Plaza and donate in person, don’t worry.

Donate right here, right now.

Or call 330-649-WISH.

Mailing a check?

Make your check out to WISHES CAN HAPPEN and mail to Wishes, c/o 8894 Market Ave N, Canton, OH, 44721.

The average cost of a Wish is at least $5000.

