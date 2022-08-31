14th Street NW Fire Victim Passes Away

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragic development in that house fire in NW Canton from early Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest as firefighters were trying to rescue him has now died, according to the Canton Fire Department.

The department says there was no evidence that working smoke detectors were in that house at 14th Street NW and Oxford Avenue at the time of the fire.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The other two victims remain in critical condition.