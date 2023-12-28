15 Finalists Announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

Fifteen former standouts in the National Football League have reached the doorstep of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the announcement tonight of the Finalists in the Modern-Era Player category for the Hall’s Class of 2024.

Comprising the Class of 2024’s Modern-Era list of candidates are nine players who reached this stage in the selection process when the Class of 2023 was chosen, two players in their first year of eligibility and four players who are Finalists for the first time after a combined 40 years of eligibility.

The slate of candidates in the Modern-Era Player category will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee meets prior to Super Bowl LVIII. The Class of 2024 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 8 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Las Vegas on CBS Television Network and NFL Network and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

The players, along with their positions, years and teams are:

Eric Allen , Cornerback – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

The Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2024; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Four others — Seniors category Finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell, along with Coach/Contributor Finalist Buddy Parker — also are candidates for the Class of 2024. Voting on each of those four will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide which Modern-Era Players are elected.

The Finalists in the Modern-Era Player category were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 173 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists on Nov. 28.

The selection process aligns with the Hall of Fame’s important Mission to “Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values and Celebrate Excellence Together.”

This step in the selection process for the Class of 2024 was completed with oversight from the firm Ernst & Young LLP, a Hall partner since 2019. EY’s Agreed-Upon Procedures for this stage of the process included validating the completeness of the ballots and tabulating the ballots in accordance with the bylaws established by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees.

TIMES AS FINALIST

Player Times Years Eric Allen 1 2024 Jared Allen 4 2021-24 Willie Anderson 3 2022-24 Jahri Evans 1 2024 Dwight Freeney 2 2023-24 Antonio Gates 1 2024 Rodney Harrison 1 2024 Devin Hester 3 2022-24 Torry Holt 5 2020-24 Andre Johnson 3 2022-24 Julius Peppers 1 2024 Fred Taylor 1 2024 Reggie Wayne 5 2020-24 Patrick Willis 3 2022-24 Darren Woodson 2 2023-24

YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible for election, Modern-Era Players must last have played more than five seasons ago.

Year of Eligibility Finalist 1st Antonio Gates, Julius Peppers 2nd Jahri Evans, Dwight Freeney 3rd Devin Hester, Andre Johnson 4th Jared Allen 5th Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis 9th Fred Taylor 10th Torry Holt 11th Willie Anderson, Rodney Harrison 16th Darren Woodson 18th Eric Allen

CLASS OF 2024 FINALISTS

ERIC ALLEN

Times as Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 18

Position: Cornerback

Ht: 5-10, Wt: 184

NFL Career: 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles,

1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

Seasons: 14, Games: 217

College: Arizona State

Drafted: 2nd Round (30th Overall), 1988

Born: Nov. 22, 1965, in San Diego

Selected in second round (30th pick overall) of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles … Made immediate impact as rookie, totaling five interceptions to earn a spot on the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team … Followed up with an eight-interception season in 1989 and was recognized with first-team All-Pro honors and a spot on Pro Bowl roster … Intercepted at least three passes in his first seven seasons and 10 times in 14-year career … Led NFL with four pick-sixes in 1993 season … After seven seasons in Philadelphia, he spent three years in New Orleans, then finished career with four seasons in Oakland … Led team (or shared lead) in interceptions seven times – four with Eagles and three with Raiders … Returned eight interceptions for touchdowns in his career … Chosen to play in six Pro Bowls … Named to Philadelphia Eagles 75th Anniversary Team in 2007 and inducted into team’s Hall of Fame in 2011.

JARED ALLEN

Times as Finalist: 4 | Year of Eligibility: 4

Position: Defensive End

Ht: 6-6, Wt: 270

NFL Career: 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings,

2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Seasons: 12, Games: 187

College: Idaho State

Drafted: 4th Round (126th Overall), 2004

Born: April 3, 1982, in Dallas

Buck Buchanan Award winner and Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year out of Idaho State … Fourth-round draft pick (126th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs … 12-year NFL career, started 181 of 187 career games … Member of the Carolina Panthers’ 2015 NFC Championship team … Started in Super Bowl 50; amassed one tackle and one QB hit … Led the NFL in sacks twice (2007, 2011) … 2007 Kansas City Chiefs Team MVP … NFL Alumni Player of the Year, 2009 … Career stats: six interceptions, a fumble recovery for TD, 58 passes defensed and 136 sacks … Tied NFL record for career safeties, four … Five Pro Bowl nods … Named first-team All-Pro four times 2007-09, 2011.

WILLIE ANDERSON

Times as Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 11

Position: Offensive Tackle

Ht: 6-5, Wt: 340

NFL Career: 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Seasons: 13, Games: 195

College: Auburn

Drafted: 1st Round (10th Overall), 1996

Born: July 11, 1975, in Whistler, Ala.

Made an immediate impact as a rookie for the Bengals – named to PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 1996 … Possessed not only the size a tackle needed to excel, but also the speed, strength and humility, allowing him to dominate at his position … Known as a strong run blocker and resilient pass blocker during the entirety of his 13-year tenure in the NFL … Considered an elite right tackle during his career and successfully held back such NFL sack leaders as Hall of Famers John Randle, Bruce Smith, Michael Strahan and Reggie White … Blocked for nine 1,000-yard rushers, as well as Corey Dillon’s two NFL record-breaking games: 246 yards for the rookie record and 278 yards for the all-time record that both stood for nearly three years … Started in 184 of his 195 career games … First-team All-Pro honors from 2004-06; second-team All-Pro in 2003 … Received All-AFC recognition in 2005 and 2006 … Voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls – the 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 games … Received the Ed Block Courage Award in 2004.

JAHRI EVANS

Times as Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 2

Position: Guard

Ht: 6-4, Wt: 318

NFL Career: 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

Seasons: 12, Games: 183

College: Bloomsburg

Drafted: 4th Round (108th Overall), 2006

Born: Aug. 22, 1983, in Philadelphia

Fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, 108th selection overall, in the 2006 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Division II Bloomsburg (Pa.) University … Durable guard who played 183 career regular-season games – all starts – over 12 seasons … Stepped into Saints lineup immediately, helping team to NFC South Division title and earning a spot on PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 2006 … Saints led NFL in passing yards six times during his 11 seasons in New Orleans and total offense six times … Selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls (for 2009-2014 seasons) and was a four-time AP first-team All-Pro (2009-2012 seasons) … Member of Super Bowl XLIV-winning Saints team … Unanimous selection to Saints Hall of Fame in 2021 … Named to the Saints’ 50th Anniversary Team in 2016 and the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

DWIGHT FREENEY

Times as Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 2

Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Ht: 6-1, Wt: 268

NFL Career: 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers,

2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions

Seasons: 16, Games: 218

College: Syracuse

Drafted: 1st Round (11th Overall), 2002

Born: Feb. 19, 1980, in Hartford, Conn.

Drafted in first round (11th overall) of 2002 NFL Draft after leading the nation in sacks (17.5) his senior season at Syracuse … Named Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year while earning All-American recognition … Ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash in pre-draft workouts … Selected to 2002 NFL All-Rookie Team after recording 13 sacks and 20 tackles for loss … Seven Pro Bowl selections … AP first-team All-Pro in 2004, 2005 and 2009; second-team All-Pro in 2003 … Named All-AFC by PFWA 2003-05 and 2009-2010 … Secured NFL Sack Title with 16 in 2004 … Member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI championship team and played in two additional Super Bowls (XLIV, LI) … Played in 218 regular-season games over 16 seasons in NFL … Career stat totals: 125.5 sacks, 148 quarterback hits and 128 tackles for loss … Credited with 47 forced fumbles (tied for third on the NFL’s all-time list) and forced three fumbles in a game on two occasions.

ANTONIO GATES

Times as Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1

Position: Tight End

Ht: 6-4, Wt: 255

NFL Career: 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

Seasons: 16, Games: 236

College: Kent State

Drafted: Undrafted, 2003

Born: June 18, 1980, in Detroit

Played in 15 games during rookie season after going undrafted in 2003 with San Diego Chargers … In second season, had career-high 13 receiving touchdowns … Known for being a clutch player, totaling 39 touchdowns on third down, third most (tied) all-time … 116 career receiving touchdowns are most among tight ends and seventh most all-time … Finished career setting Chargers all-time marks in receptions, yards and touchdowns … Eight seasons with eight-plus receiving touchdowns, the most ever by a tight end … His 21 career multi-touchdown games are most all-time among tight ends … Career totals: 955 receptions, 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns … Elected to eight straight Pro Bowls (2004-2011) … Earned first-team All-Pro honors in three seasons (2004-06), second team twice (2009, 2010) … Member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

RODNEY HARRISON

Times as Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 11

Position: Safety

Ht: 6-1, Wt: 220

NFL Career: 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots

Seasons: 15, Games: 186

College: Western Illinois

Drafted: 5th Round (145th Overall), 1994

Born: Dec. 15, 1972, in Markham, Ill.

Fifth-round pick of the San Diego Chargers (145th player taken overall) in 1994 NFL Draft … Intercepted five passes in both his second and third pro seasons … Ball-hawking skills, sure tackling and ability to rush passer established him as one of league’s top safeties … Earned first-team All-Pro status and a trip to Pro Bowl with three picks, four sacks and 114 tackles in 1998 season … Joined Patriots in 2003 and made immediate impact, earning All-Pro honors and finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Yar balloting as team won Super Bowl XXXVIII over Carolina Panthers; in that game, he led Patriots with nine tackles (two for loss) and also recorded a sack and a pass defensed … Career totals include 186 games played, 34 interceptions, 40 tackles for loss, 30.5 sacks (most ever for a defensive back), 15 forced fumbles and 1,206 tackles.

DEVIN HESTER

Times as Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 3

Position: Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver

Ht: 5-11, Wt: 190

NFL Career: 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons,

2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

Seasons: 11, Games: 156

College: Miami (Florida)

Drafted: 2nd Round (57th Overall), 2006

Born: Nov. 4, 1982, in Riviera Beach, Fla.

Multi-dimensional player who joined Bears after collegiate career as offensive, defensive and special teams threat … Became immediate standout as return specialist, earning spot on 2006 NFL All-Rookie Team … In debut season, returned 47 punts for 600 yards (both NFL highs) and three TDs, along with 20 kickoffs for 528 yards and two touchdowns … Also returned a missed field goal that season for a 108-yard touchdown – one of only four such “kick-six” scores of that distance in an NFL game. … Opened Super Bowl XLI with 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown – the only time in Super Bowl history that has occurred … In second NFL season, returned four punts and two kickoffs for scores, establishing an NFL record for six combined kick returns for TDs … First-team All-Pro three times (2006-07, 2010) … Member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s … One of two return specialists on the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

TORRY HOLT

Times as Finalist: 5 | Year of Eligibility: 10

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 200

NFL Career: 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Seasons: 11, Games: 173

College: North Carolina State

Drafted: 1st Round (6th Overall), 1999

Born: June 5, 1976, in Greensboro, N.C.

Named team’s Rookie of the Year after catching 52 passes for 788 yards and 6 TDs to help Rams to Super Bowl title … Had 11 catches for 109 yards and a TD in Rams’ 23-16 victory over Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV … Eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2000-07) … Career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 TDs in 2003 …. Had 10 games with 100 or more yards in 2003 … Led NFL in receptions in 2003 and receiving yardage in 2000 and 2003 … Recorded 80 or more catches in a season eight consecutive years … Led Rams in receptions seven years in a row (2002-08) … Rams’ receiving yardage leader a record nine times … 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 TDs …. Named All-Pro in 2003 and to the second team in 2006 … All-NFC twice … Voted to seven Pro Bowls … Selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

ANDRE JOHNSON

Times as Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 3

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-3, Wt: 229

NFL Career: 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Seasons: 14, Games: 193

College: Miami (Florida)

Drafted: 1st Round (3rd Overall), 2003

Born: July 11, 1981, in Miami

Surpassed 1,000 receiving yards seven times (2004, 2006, 2008-2010, 2012-13) … Led NFL in receptions twice (103 in 2006 and 115 in 2008) and in receiving yards twice (1,575 yards in 2008 and 1,569 yards in 2009) … One of only three players (Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson) to lead NFL in receiving yards in consecutive seasons in Super Bowl era … Finished career with 1,062 receptions for 14,185 yards and 70 receiving touchdowns … Texans franchise leader in most receiving statistics … Caught five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown as Texans beat Cincinnati in first playoff appearance (2011); followed the next week with eight receptions for 111 yards in narrow loss to Ravens … Three career games with 200+ receiving yards … First-team All-Pro twice (2008-09) … Selected to seven Pro Bowls (2004, 2006, 2008-10, 2012-13) … Member of 2003 NFL All-Rookie Team … First player elected to Texans’ Ring of Honor (2017).

JULIUS PEPPERS

Times as Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1

Position: Defensive End

Ht: 6-7, Wt: 295

NFL Career: 2002-09, 2017-18 Carolina Panthers,

2010-13 Chicago Bears, 2014-16 Green Bay Packers

Seasons: 17, Games: 266

College: North Carolina

Drafted: 1st Round (2nd Overall), 2002

Born: Jan. 18, 1980, in Wilson N.C.

Dominant defensive end who finished career fourth on all-time sacks list with 159.5 … Only player in NFL history with at least 100 sacks and 10 or more interceptions … Second all-time with 52 career forced fumbles … At the time of retirement, ranked sixth all-time among defensive players with 266 games played … Carolina Panthers franchise leader in sacks (97), forced fumbles (34) and blocked field goals (eight) … One of four players to record 10 seasons with 10-plus sacks, other three are Hall of Famers … Named 2002 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year by AP and PFWA … Led league with 18 tackles for loss in 2006 … Totaled 719 tackles, 175 tackles for loss, 186 quarterback hits … Voted to nine Pro Bowls … Three time first-team All-Pro, three times on second team … Member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of both the 2000s and 2010s.

FRED TAYLOR

Times as Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 9

Position: Running Back

Ht: 6-1, Wt: 228

NFL Career: 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

Seasons: 13, Games: 153

College: Florida

Drafted: 1st Round (9th Overall), 1998

Born: Jan. 27, 1976, in Pahokee, Fla.

Fifth first-round pick in history of Jacksonville Jaguars with his selection as the ninth player taken in the 1998 NFL Draft … Started 12 games in rookie season, totaling 1,223 yards rushing on 264 carries … Scored 17 touchdowns as a rookie (14 rushing, three receiving), which still stands as franchise’s single-season record … Named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team … Surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in a season seven times, including a career-best 1,572 yards in 2003 … Career rushing totals: 2,534 carries for 11,695 yards and 66 touchdowns … Also caught 290 passes for 2,384 yards and eight scores … After 11 seasons in Jacksonville, played two years for New England Patriots … Second player inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.

REGGIE WAYNE

Times as Finalist: 5 | Year of Eligibility: 5

Position: Wide Receiver

Ht: 6-0, Wt: 203

NFL Career: 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Seasons: 14, Games: 211

College: Miami (Florida)

Drafted: 1st Round (30th Overall), 2001

Born: Nov. 17, 1978, in New Orleans

Offensive threat who helped Colts reach postseason every year but two during his career … Caught 100 passes in a season four times (104 in 2007, 100 in 2009, 111 in 2010 and 106 in 2012) … Recorded 1,000 receiving yards eight times … Led NFL with career-high 1,510 receiving yards, 2007 …Had 10 or more catches in a game 15 times … Set franchise record with 15 receptions versus Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 3, 2010 … Racked up 100 yards in a game 43 times … Career stats: 1,070 catches for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns … Started four AFC Championship Games and two Super Bowls … Had two receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI victory … Retired as NFL’s second all-time leading receiver in postseason (93 catches) … First-team All-Pro in 2010 … Second-team All-Pro in 2007, 2009 … Voted to six Pro Bowls over seven-year span.

PATRICK WILLIS

Times as Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 5

Position: Linebacker

Ht: 6-1, Wt: 242

NFL Career: 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

Seasons: 8, Games: 112

College: Mississippi

Drafted: 1st Round (11th Overall), 2007

Born: January 25, 1985, in Bruceton, Tenn.

Immediate starter for 49ers after joining team as 11th overall selection in 2007 NFL Draft … Totaled 174 tackles, four sacks, seven QB hits and eight tackles for loss in earning 2007 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award … Named first-team All-Pro five times in eight NFL seasons (2007, 2009, 2010-12) … Selected to Pro Bowl following seven consecutive seasons (2007-2013) … Won NFL’s version of the Butkus Award (then in its second year) in 2009, following his best season statistically overall: 152 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, eight pass deflections and career-bests of three interceptions and 13 tackles for loss … Won the Bill Walsh Award in 2009 as the 49ers’ most valuable player … Contributed 10 tackles in Super Bowl XLVII loss to Baltimore Ravens … Career stats include 20.5 sacks, 60 tackles for loss, eight interceptions and 16 forced fumbles. … Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

DARREN WOODSON

Times as Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 16

Position: Safety

Ht: 6-1, Wt: 219

NFL Career: 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

Seasons: 12, Games: 178

College: Arizona State

Drafted: 2nd Round (37th Overall), 1992

Born: April 25, 1969, in Phoenix

Selected in the second round, 37th overall, of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys with a pick obtained as part of the Herschel Walker trade … Earned a spot on the 1992 PFWA All-Rookie Team, appearing in all 19 games for the Super Bowl champion Cowboys … A member of three Super Bowl-winning teams with Dallas (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) … Ended his playing career as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in tackles with 1,350, according to team stats … First-team All-Pro honors four seasons (1994-96, 1998) … Chosen to participate in five Pro Bowls … Elected to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2015 … Finished his 12-year NFL career with 26 interceptions (including playoffs), with two returned for touchdowns … Winner of the 2002 Bart Starr Award, given annually to the NFL player who serves as a positive role model to his family, teammates and community … Finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2003.