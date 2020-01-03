      Weather Alert

15 Modern-Era Player Finalists For HOF Class Of 2020 Announced

Brian Novak
Jan 2, 2020 @ 7:26pm

The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 include seven individuals who are finalists for the first time. The list is comprised of two first-year eligible players with safety Troy Polamalu and wide receiver Reggie Wayne. Five others – safety LeRoy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas, and defensive tackle Bryant Young – have been previously eligible for the Hall of Fame but this year marks their first time as finalists.

The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five Modern-Era Players who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent from the committee. The players will join 15 additional enshrinees to form the Class of 2020. A special Blue-Ribbon Panel will meet in early January to elect 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 122 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists in late November.

The 2020 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams:

  • Steve Atwater, Safety – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

  • Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers
  • LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
  • Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals
  • Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Steve Hutchinson, Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans
  • Edgerrin James, Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks 
  • John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos
  • Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
  • Troy Polamalu, Safety – 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
  • Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
  • Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
  • Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers
