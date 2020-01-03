15 Modern-Era Player Finalists For HOF Class Of 2020 Announced
The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 include seven individuals who are finalists for the first time. The list is comprised of two first-year eligible players with safety Troy Polamalu and wide receiver Reggie Wayne. Five others – safety LeRoy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas, and defensive tackle Bryant Young – have been previously eligible for the Hall of Fame but this year marks their first time as finalists.
The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five Modern-Era Players who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent from the committee. The players will join 15 additional enshrinees to form the Class of 2020. A special Blue-Ribbon Panel will meet in early January to elect 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.
The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 122 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 Semifinalists in late November.
The 2020 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams: